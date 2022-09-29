Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Newmont by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

