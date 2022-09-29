Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,621,000 after acquiring an additional 808,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,762,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250,247 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

