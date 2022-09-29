Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 44.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Lyft by 195.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Lyft by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

