Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $138.96

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.96 and last traded at $139.67, with a volume of 527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.