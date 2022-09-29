GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 79,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 114,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

