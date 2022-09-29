GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,787. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.96 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.