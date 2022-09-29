GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.40. 18,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,040. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

