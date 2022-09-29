GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,238,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 290,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $4,494,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

ACN traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.