GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMIN traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,061 shares. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

