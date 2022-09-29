GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.3% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 247,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VEA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. 712,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902,018. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

