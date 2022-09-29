GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.9 %

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,296,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.