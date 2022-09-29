GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,490. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

