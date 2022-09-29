GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,440 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,244. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
