GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,275. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

