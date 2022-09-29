GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Outperform by Oddo Bhf

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.
GSK Stock Up 2.8 %
GSK opened at $29.46 on Thursday. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.