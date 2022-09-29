GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,710,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,316. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GSK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

