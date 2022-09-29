H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.01. 11,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

