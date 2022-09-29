Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

Shares of HRSHF opened at $3.07 on Monday. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

