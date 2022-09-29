Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Up 0.2 %

HLG stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hailiang Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

