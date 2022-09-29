Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,735 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.11. 28,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,362. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.46 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.