Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Tilray comprises about 0.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tilray were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tilray by 11,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 396,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.51. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

