Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWCPZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

