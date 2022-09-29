Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

