Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $4,641,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $6,014,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Adobe by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,692,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $281.40 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

