Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

NYSE:BAM opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

