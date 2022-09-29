Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 865 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $154.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

