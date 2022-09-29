Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 11.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $409.29 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

