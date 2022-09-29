Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $415,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 6.0 %

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

