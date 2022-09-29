Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 580 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SAP by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

