Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of KBR opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.25. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

