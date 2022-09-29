Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

