Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $73.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

