Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.72

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.72 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.76), with a volume of 4,990 shares changing hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £167.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.70.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

