Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.42. Harmonic shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 5,441 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Harmonic Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Harmonic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

