Head-To-Head Comparison: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) & Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 32.64% 5.30% 3.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.90 -$264.08 million $1.09 6.18

Risk and Volatility

Searchlight Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Searchlight Resources and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Searchlight Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Resources

(Get Rating)

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.