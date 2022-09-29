Head to Head Comparison: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cognyte Software and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 4 1 0 2.20 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.59%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Red Violet.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cognyte Software and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.61 -$14.89 million ($0.61) -6.97 Red Violet $44.02 million 5.60 $650,000.00 ($0.05) -359.20

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cognyte Software. Red Violet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -9.17% -23.12% -11.38% Red Violet -1.30% -0.96% -0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Red Violet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Red Violet

(Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.