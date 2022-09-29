Head to Head Contrast: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and IRadimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.31 $4.13 million ($0.76) -30.80 IRadimed $41.81 million 9.04 $9.32 million $0.97 31.02

IRadimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.27%. IRadimed has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than IRadimed.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -7.26% -1.96% -1.61% IRadimed 25.42% 18.11% 15.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRadimed beats Anika Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.