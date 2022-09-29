Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.40

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 13186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.