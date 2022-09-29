Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.