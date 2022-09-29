Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.16

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 3612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $899.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,223,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,594,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 899,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61,014.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 865,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 864,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

