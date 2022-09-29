HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $299,594.75 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $69.05. 751,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,285. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HealthEquity by 62.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

