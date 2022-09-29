HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

HLFFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cheuvreux cut HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

HelloFresh Stock Down 1.7 %

HelloFresh stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

