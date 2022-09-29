Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $948.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 948 ($11.45) and last traded at GBX 970 ($11.72), with a volume of 15013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 982 ($11.87).

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The company has a market capitalization of £76.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,095.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,144.46.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,420 ($12,590.62).

(Get Rating)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.