Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 66,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,892,141. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $20,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

