HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $21.33. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 2,496 shares trading hands.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,327,253 shares of company stock worth $50,317,454. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

