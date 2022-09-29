HNP Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,207. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.