HNP Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

COP traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 503,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

