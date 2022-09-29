HNP Capital LLC Purchases 1,559 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,980. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

