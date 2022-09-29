HNP Capital LLC Purchases 3,517 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 306.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.23. The company had a trading volume of 153,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.91. The stock has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

