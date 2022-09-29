HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $61.26. 194,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.